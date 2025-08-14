Foreign NGOs say new Israeli rules keep them from delivering Gaza aid

Gaza - New Israeli legislation regulating foreign aid groups has been increasingly used to deny their requests to bring supplies into Gaza , according to a joint letter signed by more than 100 groups published Thursday.

A Palestinian girl cries as she tries to receive cooked meals along with others from a food distribution center in Gaza City on August 13, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"Israeli authorities have rejected requests from dozens of NGOs to bring in lifesaving goods, citing that these organisations are 'not authorised to deliver aid,'" the joint statement reads.

According to the letter, whose signatories include Oxfam and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), at least 60 requests to bring aid into Gaza were rejected in July alone.

In March, Israel's government approved a new set of rules for foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working with Palestinians.

The law updates the framework for how aid groups must register to maintain their status within Israel, along with provisions that outline how their applications can be denied or registration revoked.

Registration can be rejected if Israeli authorities deem that a group denies the democratic character of Israel or "promotes delegitimization campaigns" against the country.

"Unfortunately, many aid organizations serve as a cover for hostile and sometimes violent activity," Israel's Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli told AFP.

"Organizations that have no connection to hostile or violent activity and no ties to the boycott movement will be granted permission to operate," added Chikli, whose ministry directed an effort to produce the new guideline.