Gaza burns cases surge as medical supplies dwindle due to Israeli siege

Cases of burns are skyrocketing in Gaza amid Israel's continued bombardment, targeting of hospitals, and blockade of medical supply routes.

Gaza - In Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital, five-year-old Amir Habib al-Habeel screams out in pain from the burns he suffered from an Israeli air strike on his home in Shujaiya a fortnight earlier.

Palestinian Nisrine al-Najar receives treatment for severe injuries and burns sustained during Israeli bombardment at a clinic set up by Doctors Without Border inside the Rafah Indonesian Field Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP He occupies a bed far from his mother, who also suffered burns, and who cannot move to be by her son's side.

Instead, her brother cares for him, the only available guardian after his "father was martyred," as the tearful child says, struggling to remove one of many IV tubes. "We receive daily cases of second- and third-degree burns as a result of rocket attacks and the use of internationally banned weapons by the Israeli army," Amjad Eleiwa, an emergency doctor at the hospital, told AFP. "Most of the cases that come to us are children and women. We don't have any capacity to deal with these burns," he said, explaining that they could not access any of the medical supplies needed to treat burns and had to resort instead to whatever was available in private warehouses and pharmacies. "We are in dire need of medical and logistical support and medicine to deal with these cases and save them."

Medical providers struggle to care for Gaza patients

Medical facilities have in the past weeks reported increasing numbers of burn victims. Julie Faucon, a medical coordinator at Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told AFP some of the charity's specialists have been working for two months in Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, "supporting what we call the trauma auto burn unit." In that time, they have received "more than 69 cases with burns. One case out of five is related to explosions," the burns specialist said. "Three out of four" of the patients they have received are children, she said, adding that 10 of the patients have had burns on more than 20% of their bodies. According to Muhammad al-Mughayyir, of Gaza's civil defense agency, Israeli forces have been using "new weapons that cause increased ignition and burning." Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did reply to a request for comment. Mughayyir said the weapons reach extremely high temperatures and are "capable of melting bodies." They often target "tent areas made up of nylon containing primitive materials such as wood and plastic, all of which directly affects the speed and rate of ignition," he added. "These burns have a direct impact on people's lives and appearances. They affect skin layers and burn nerves, and there are people who become disabled as a result of that."

Palestinian hospitals targeted in Israeli attacks

Medics care for patients at a clinic set up by Doctors Without Borders at the Rafah Indonesian Field Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip in April 2024. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP The World Health Organization has said that out of 36 hospitals in the territory, only 15 are partially functional, adding that medical facilities have been targeted more than 1,000 times in the last 300 days. Israel has killed at least 39,550 people in Gaza in that time, according to the territory's health ministry. Mohammed Zaqout, the head of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, said "there is only Nasser Hospital in the southern areas, with 12 operating rooms, all of which are overcrowded." "There are 16 beds in the intensive care units, all of which are occupied, and we have added a capacity of 24 beds but they are now full," he said. "We try to distribute these cases to field hospitals, but the occupation's massacres against unarmed civilians occur on a daily and hourly basis, and no one in the world intervenes." Access to treatment abroad has been blocked as most Palestinians cannot leave the besieged territory, as has the entry of most medical supplies, particularly since Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt since early May.