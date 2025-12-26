Gaza hospital forced to suspend most services due to fuel shortage as Israel continues to block crucial aid
Deir al-Balah, Gaza - A major Gaza hospital said Friday it had suspended several services because of critical fuel shortages in the devastated Palestinian territory, which faces a severe humanitarian crisis.
Ravaged by more than two years of Israeli assault, the Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza's Nuseirat district cares for around 60 in-patients and receives nearly 1,000 people seeking medical treatment each day.
"Most services have been temporarily stopped due to a shortage of the fuel needed for the generators," said Ahmed Mehanna, a senior official involved in managing the hospital.
"Only essential departments remain operational: the emergency unit, maternity ward, and pediatrics."
To keep these services running, the hospital has been forced to rent a small generator, he added.
Under normal conditions, Al-Awda Hospital consumes between 1,000 and 1,200 liters (264-317 gallons) of diesel per day. At present, however, it has only 800 liters (211 gallons) available.
"We stress that this shutdown is temporary and linked to the availability of fuel," Mehanna said, warning that a prolonged fuel shortage "would pose a direct threat to the hospital's ability to deliver basic services."
Palestinians in Gaza left without access to basic medical services
Khitam Ayada (30), who has taken refuge in Nuseirat, said she had gone to the facility after days of kidney pain.
But "they told me they didn't have electricity to perform an X-ray... and that they couldn't treat me," the displaced woman told AFP.
"They gave me a painkiller and told me that if my condition didn't improve I should go" to another hospital, she said.
"We lack everything in our lives, even the most basic medical services," she added.
Hospital official Mehanna urged local and international organizations to intervene swiftly to ensure a steady fuel supply.
Despite a fragile truce observed since October 10, the Gaza Strip remains engulfed in a severe humanitarian crisis, as Israel has continued to strike Gaza and deprive its people of essential aid supplies.
While the ceasefire agreement stipulated the entry of 600 aid trucks per day, only 100 to 300 carrying humanitarian assistance can currently enter, according to the United Nations and non-governmental organizations.
The remaining convoys largely transport commercial goods that remain inaccessible to most of Gaza's 2.2 million people.
Israel targets Gaza's health infrastructure
The vast majority of Gaza's residents rely on aid from UN agencies and international NGOs for daily survival.
Gaza's health sector has been among the hardest hit by Israel's brutal siege.
Over the last two years, the Israeli military repeatedly struck hospitals and medical centers across Gaza.
International medical charity Doctors Without Borders now manages roughly one-third of Gaza's 2,300 hospital beds, while all five stabilization centers for children suffering from severe malnutrition are supported by international NGOs.
Israel has killed at least 70,942 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true death toll is believed to be far higher.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency