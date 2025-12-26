Gaza hospital forced to suspend most services due to fuel shortage as Israel continues to block crucial aid

Deir al-Balah, Gaza - A major Gaza hospital said Friday it had suspended several services because of critical fuel shortages in the devastated Palestinian territory, which faces a severe humanitarian crisis.

A person holds a flashlight in the dark at Al-Awda Hospital, which has announced that it has suspended medical services due to running out of fuel, in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on December 25, 2025. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Ravaged by more than two years of Israeli assault, the Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza's Nuseirat district cares for around 60 in-patients and receives nearly 1,000 people seeking medical treatment each day.

"Most services have been temporarily stopped due to a shortage of the fuel needed for the generators," said Ahmed Mehanna, a senior official involved in managing the hospital.

"Only essential departments remain operational: the emergency unit, maternity ward, and pediatrics."

To keep these services running, the hospital has been forced to rent a small generator, he added.

Under normal conditions, Al-Awda Hospital consumes between 1,000 and 1,200 liters (264-317 gallons) of diesel per day. At present, however, it has only 800 liters (211 gallons) available.

"We stress that this shutdown is temporary and linked to the availability of fuel," Mehanna said, warning that a prolonged fuel shortage "would pose a direct threat to the hospital's ability to deliver basic services."