Israel approves major settlement project in illegally occupied West Bank

West Bank - Israel approved a major settlement project on Wednesday in an area of the occupied West Bank that the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a map of an area near the settlement of Maale Adumim, a land corridor known as E1, outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, on August 14, 2025. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Israel has long had ambitions to build on the roughly five square miles known as E1 that lie just east of Jerusalem, but the plan had been stalled for years amid international opposition.

Critics say the settlement would undermine hopes for a contiguous Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Last week, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed plans to build some 3,400 homes on the parcel of land that lies between Jerusalem and the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that constructing Israeli homes there would "put an end to" hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I am pleased to announce that just a short while ago, the civil administration approved the planning for the construction of the E1 neighborhood," the mayor of Maale Adumim, Guy Yifrach, said in a statement Wednesday.

All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning permission.