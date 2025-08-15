Israel urged to "desist" from West Bank settlement plan backed by far-right finance minister

West Bank - Israel 's finance minister backed plans on Thursday to build 3,400 homes in a particularly contentious area of the occupied West Bank, calling for the territory's annexation in response to several countries' plans to recognize a Palestinian state.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a a press conference near the settlement of Maale Adumim, in a land corridor known as E1, outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, on August 14, 2025. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The United Nations chief warned that building Israeli homes in the area would "put an end to" hopes for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Israel has long had ambitions to build on the parcel of land east of Jerusalem known as E1, but the plan has been frozen for decades amid international opposition.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law, while critics and the international community have warned construction on the roughly 4.6 square miles would undermine hopes for a contiguous future Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The site sits between the ancient city and the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near routes connecting the north and south of the Palestinian territory. There are also separate, frozen plans to expand Israel's separation barrier to envelop the area.

"Those who want to recognize a Palestinian state today will receive a response from us on the ground... Through concrete actions: houses, neighborhoods, roads and Jewish families building their lives," said Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, who was speaking at a pro-settlement event on the advancement of plans for the E1 parcel.

"On this important day, I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, to abandon once and for all the idea of partitioning the country, and to ensure that by September, the hypocritical European leaders will have nothing left to recognize," the far-right figurehead added, using the Biblical term for the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Britain and France are among several countries to announce in recent weeks plans to recognize a Palestinian state later this year, saying they wanted to keep the two-state solution alive.