Israel begins Gaza pullback as thousands of displaced Palestinians head home

Gaza - Israeli forces declared a ceasefire and withdrew from some positions in Gaza on Friday, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to trek home.

Palestinians walk along Al-Rashid road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

The Israeli army said that its troops had ceased fire at noon "in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages."

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli troops and armored vehicles were pulling back from forward positions in both Gaza City and Khan Younis, and displaced Palestinian civilians told AFP they hoped to return home.

Thousands of civilians could be seen by AFP journalists walking along a raised route on Gaza's waterfront, as displaced Palestinians sought to return home after two years of brutal Israeli siege.

"We're going back to our areas, full of wounds and sorrow, but we thank God for this situation," 32-year-old Ameer Abu Lyadeh told AFP in Khan Younis.



"God willing, everyone will return to their areas. We're happy – even if we return to ruins with no life, at least it's our land."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the government has approved a framework of a hostage release deal with Hamas, and the military confirmed it was "in the midst of adjusting operational positions in the Gaza Strip."

Before the ceasefire was announced, some attacks continued. An AFP video journalist filming from the border reported large plumes of smoke and dust rising above northern Gaza on Friday morning.

Gaza civil defense official Mohammed al-Mughayyir said a municipal worker had been killed by Israeli fire.