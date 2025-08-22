UN officially declares famine in Gaza due to "systematic obstruction by Israel"

Gaza City, Gaza - The United Nations on Friday officially declared a famine in Gaza , the first in the Middle East, with its experts saying 500,000 people were facing "catastrophic" hunger.

An elderly Palestinian woman waits with children to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. © AFP

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the famine was entirely preventable, saying food could not get through to the Palestinian territory "because of systematic obstruction by Israel."

Israel's foreign ministry immediately hit back, claiming – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary – that "there is no famine in Gaza."

UN agencies have for months been warning of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.

In its latest report updated on Friday, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said "as of 15 August 2025, famine (IPC Phase 5) – with reasonable evidence – is confirmed in Gaza Governorate," Gaza City, which covers about 20% of the Gaza Strip.

Famine is projected to expand to Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis governorates by the end of September, which would cover around two-thirds of the Palestinian territory.

"After 22 months of relentless conflict, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions characterized by starvation, destitution and death," the report said.

This number, based on information gathered between July 1 and August 15, is expected to increase to nearly 641,000 people – nearly a third of the population – by the end of September.