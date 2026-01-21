Israel kills three Palestinian journalists in strike on Gaza

Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike in the center of the territory on Wednesday killed three journalists despite a ceasefire agreement.

A picture taken on December 23, 2023, shows Palestinian journalist Abdul Raouf Shaat working in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © SAID KHATIB / AFP

A US-sponsored truce in Gaza has supposedly been in effect since October 10, though Israel has repeatedly attacked the Palestinian territory in the weeks since.

In a statement, the civil defense said "the bodies of the three journalists killed in an Israeli air strike in the Al-Zahra area southwest of Gaza City were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah."

The agency named the dead as Mohammed Salah Qashta, Abdul Raouf Shaat, and Anas Ghneim.

Shaat had contributed regularly to AFP as a photo and video journalist, but at the time of the strike he was not on assignment for the agency.

The civil defense, which operates as a rescue force, said in an earlier statement that an Israeli drone strike had targeted "a civilian vehicle" near Al-Zahra.

Israeli forces have killed at least 466 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health ministry.

UNICEF said last week that Israel had slaughtered at least 100 Palestinian children in Gaza in that time.