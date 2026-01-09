Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than a dozen – including five children – despite ceasefire

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli attacks on Gaza on Thursday killed at least 13 people, including five children, the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency said, despite a ceasefire that has largely halted the fighting.

Israeli attacks in Gaza killed more than a dozen people on Thursday, despite the ceasefire in effect. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Four people, including three children, were killed when a drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, an 11-year-old girl was killed near the Jabalia refugee camp, and a strike on a school killed one person, while a drone near Khan Yunis in the south killed a man, the agency added.

Two more Gazans, including a child, were killed in other attacks, reported the agency.

Later on Thursday evening, four more people were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in an eastern area of Gaza City, Bassal said, adding that rescue work to search for several people who were missing had begun.

"The death toll has risen to 13 as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since this morning in a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement," Bassal said.

Israeli forces have killed at least 439 Palestinians in Gaza since the US-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10, according to the territory's health ministry.