Israeli politician invokes Hitler as he calls for ethnic cleansing of Gaza

Jerusalem, Israel - Former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin has received widespread condemnation after invoking Adolf Hitler to justify Israel's military assault and ethnic cleansing of Gaza .

Far-right Zehut Party chair Moshe Feiglin has invoked Hitler in an attempt to justify Israeli massacres of Palestinians in Gaza. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

"We are not guests in our country, this is our country, all of it," Feiglin said during an appearance on Israel's N12News.

"As Hitler said, 'I cannot live if one Jew is left.' We can't live here if one 'Islamo-Nazi' remains in Gaza," he added.

Feiglin was a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party and was a minister in the Knesset from 2013 to 2015. He then left Likud to found the even-further-right Zehut Party and plans to run for the prime minister position.

An avowed Zionist, Feiglin has cheered on Israel's devastating military assault and siege of Gaza, which has claimed the lives of at least 37,337 Palestinians since October.

"We need a different prime minister who is willing to stick his neck out to win. Zehut will provide, whenever elections happen, such a candidate," Feiglin said in January. "For us, the war in Gaza is not merely a defensive war. It's a war of liberation, the liberation of the land from its occupiers."

Israel is the occupying power in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, with its settlements recognized as illegal under international law.