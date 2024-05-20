ICC seeks Gaza war crimes arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders

The prosecutor of the ICC on Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders.

The Hague, Netherlands - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prosecutor of the ICC on Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on suspicion of war crimes. © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP The landmark request was greeted with outrage in Israel, whose Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed the application as "a historical disgrace that will be remembered forever." Prosecutor Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes including "starvation," "wilful killing," and "extermination and/or murder." "We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy. These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day," said Khan in reference to Netanyahu and Gallant. Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for May 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away The charges laid against the Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, the head of the movement in Gaza, and Ismail Haniyeh, the movement's political chief, include "extermination," "rape and other acts of sexual violence," and "taking hostages as a war crime." "We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Israel by Hamas and other armed groups pursuant to organizational policies," said the statement. Khan alleged that the two Hamas leaders, plus Mohammed Deif, who heads Hamas's armed wing, were "criminally responsible for the killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians" during the attacks of October 7, 2023.

Will Israel and Hamas face war crimes charges?

The ICC is also seeking an arrest warrant for Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas. © Mahmud HAMS / AFP Hamas said it "strongly condemns" the ICC prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against its leaders, but said it supported the ICC's move against Netanyahu and Gallant. "The Hamas movement strongly condemns the attempts of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to equate the victim with the executioner by issuing arrest warrants against a number of Palestinian resistance leaders," the militant group said in a statement. The ICC prosecutor in 2021 opened a probe into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Ukraine conflict Zelensky concedes dire Ukrainian position as Russian forces continue rapid advance Khan has said this investigation now "extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October 7, 2023." ICC judges will now decide whether the application meets the threshold for the warrants to be formally issued – a process that could take some weeks or even months. "Today, we once again underline that international law and the laws of armed conflict apply to all. No foot soldier, no commander, no civilian leader – no one – can act with impunity," said the prosecutor. Legal experts have told AFP that Hamas and Israel could face war crimes charges over the conflict. Veteran war crimes prosecutor Reed Brody said the application was "a watershed event in the history of international justice."

Netanyahu claims ICC rulings are "outrageous"

Palestinians salvage items from the rubble of a family house that was hit overnight in Israeli bombardment in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah in southern Gaza. © AFP If granted, the warrant means that, technically, any of the 124 ICC member states would be obliged to arrest Netanyahu if he traveled there. But while the warrant could complicate some travel for Netanyahu, the court has no mechanism to enforce its warrants, relying on its members to play ball. Rumors the court was about to take action had swirled for weeks, prompting Netanyahu to publish his reaction beforehand. Israel would "never accept" the ICC's "outrageous" rulings, Netanyahu said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. "We will not bow to it." Five countries in mid-November called for an ICC probe into the Israel-Hamas war, with Khan saying his team had gathered a "significant volume" of evidence on "relevant incidents." But ICC teams have not been able to enter Gaza or investigate in Israel, which is not an ICC member. Nevertheless, Khan did visit Israel in November "at the request" of survivors of the October 7 Hamas attacks. He then traveled to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to meet senior Palestinian officials. Opening its doors in 2002, the ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offenses, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. It is a "court of last resort" and only steps in if countries are unwilling or unable to investigate cases themselves. It hit the headlines in March 2023 when it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.