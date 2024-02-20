South Africa condemns Israel's "even more extreme" apartheid against Palestinians before ICJ

The Hague, Netherlands - Israel is applying an even more extreme version of apartheid in the Palestinian territories than experienced in South Africa before 1994, Pretoria told the world's top court on Tuesday.

South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela told the International Court of Justice on Tuesday that Israeli apartheid is "even more extreme" than the apartheid against Black people in his country. © REUTERS

"We as South Africans sense, see, hear and feel to our core the inhumane discriminatory policies and practices of the Israeli regime as an even more extreme form of the apartheid that was institutionalized against Black people in my country," said Vusimuzi Madonsela, South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, where the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is based.



An unprecedented 52 countries are taking the stand at the ICJ, which has been asked to provide a non-binding "advisory opinion" on the legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

"It is clear that Israel's illegal occupation is also being administered in breach of the crime of apartheid... It is indistinguishable from settler colonialism. Israel's apartheid must end," said Madonsela.

He said South Africa had a "special obligation" to call out apartheid wherever it occurs and ensure it is "brought to an immediate end."

The case is separate from a high-profile case brought by Pretoria against Israel for alleged genocide during its current assault on Gaza.

In that case, the ICJ ruled that Israel should do everything in its power to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and allow in humanitarian aid.