Lebanon's Hezbollah hits Israel with mass rockets as Gaza deaths rise

Beirut, Lebanon - The Shiite militia Hezbollah on Saturday said it fired 62 rockets at Israel from Lebanon, which would be a record number since the October start of the Israel-Gaza war .

An Israeli soldier, wearing a patch on his jacket showing Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a target, stands amid shelling aimed towards southern Lebanon. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

The claimed attack coincided with reports by Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza that almost 23,000 Palestinians have been killed since fighting erupted there in October. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that malnutrition and disease are creating a deadly cycle, with an official calling the Gaza Strip "uninhabitable."

The Hezbollah missiles from Lebanon targeted a military base near the town of Meron in northern Israel, according to the militia, which is allied with Iran and the Islamist Hamas.

It described the strikes as a "first reaction" to the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, on Tuesday evening in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

While Hezbollah accuses Israel of al-Arouri's assassination, it has been shelling its neighbor almost daily from Lebanon since the Gaza war began.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack near Meron and said around 40 projectiles were identified as they approached Israel. One launch site in Lebanon came under fire in response, officials said.

According to Lebanese security sources, the Christian village of Rmeish in southern Lebanon was heavily shelled from Israel. Fighter jets also targeted the villages of Hula and Yaroun, the sources said.

There was no immediate information about casualties on either side of the border, where the situation reportedly remained tense.