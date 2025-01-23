Marco Rubio pledges "unwavering support" for Israel amid escalating West Bank attacks
Washington DC - The US' new top diplomat Marco Rubio reaffirmed the country's "unwavering support" for Israel, days into a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a large-scale raid in the illegally occupied West Bank.
As Israel pursued its deadly attack on Jenin, Rubio assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Washington's continued backing.
Rubio spoke to Netanyahu from Washington on Wednesday night to "underscore that maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
He also "congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel's successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza," she said.
Israel and Hamas began implementing a ceasefire in the 15-month siege on Sunday that includes an exchange of hostages and prisoners.
Former President Joe Biden had pushed for months for a deal along the same outlines. Trump sent an envoy to help push through an agreement before he took office, although the Republican has since said he is not confident the deal will hold.
In one of his first acts in office, Trump ended sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by Biden over their attacks on Palestinians.
During his first term in the White House, Trump put forward a peace plan he and his proponents called "the deal of the century," which would have included major Israeli annexations in the West Bank.
Israel ramps up attacks on illegally occupied West Bank
As Rubio and Netanyahu spoke, Israel's West Bank operation, dubbed "Iron Wall," was pressing on.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the assault has killed 10 people and wounded 35 others.
"The situation is very difficult," Jenin governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP. "The occupation army has bulldozed all the roads leading to Jenin camp and to the Jenin government hospital... There is shooting and explosions."
Israeli forces have detained around 20 people from villages around Jenin since the operation began on Tuesday, he said.
Qatari news channel Al Jazeera reported that its journalist Mohammed Al-Atrash had been arrested at his home by Palestinian forces "to prevent him from covering the Israeli operation" in Jenin.
The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry accused Israel of "collective punishment" and said the raid was part of an Israeli plan aimed at "gradually annexing the occupied West Bank."
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "maximum restraint" from Israeli security forces and expressed deep concern.
According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 848 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. During the same period, at least 29 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations in the territory, according to Israeli official figures.
Cover photo: RHONA WISE / AFP