Netanyahu to visit Trump in Florida for talks on next stage of Gaza deal

Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for the US on Sunday and meet with President Donald Trump in Florida a day later, an Israeli official told AFP.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) will meet with Donald Trump in Florida this weekend, marking his fifth visit to the US president this year. © Collage: ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

It will be Netanyahu's fifth visit to see Trump in the US this year.

His trip comes as the Trump administration and regional mediators push to proceed to the second stage of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's assault has left the region in a severe humanitarian crisis.

Trump told reporters in mid-December that Netanyahu would probably visit him in Florida during the Christmas holidays.

"He would like to see me. We haven't set it up formally, but he'd like to see me," Trump said before leaving for his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Wednesday that a wide range of regional issues was expected to be discussed, including Iran, talks on an Israel-Syria security agreement, the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the next stages of the Gaza deal.

Progress in moving to the second phase of October's Gaza ceasefire agreement, which was brokered by Washington and its regional allies, has so far been slow.

The ceasefire also remains fragile, with Amnesty International warning that Israel is "still committing genocide" against Palestinians.

Under the second stage, Israel is supposed to withdraw from its positions in Gaza, an interim authority is to govern the Palestinian territory instead of Hamas, and an international stabilization force is to be deployed.

It also includes a provision for Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas to lay down its weapons – a major sticking point.

On Friday, US news outlet Axios reported that the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu was key to advancing to the next steps of the deal.