Outgoing UNRWA chief seeks probe into Israel's killing of hundreds of staff in Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - The outgoing head of the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said on Tuesday he wanted an investigation into the killing of nearly 400 UNRWA staff during Israel's Gaza siege .

Outgoing UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini participates in a press briefing at the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 31, 2026. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

"I believe that we need to have a panel... a high-level panel of experts to look into the killing of our staff," Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva.

Speaking at a press conference on the last day on the job as UNRWA Commissioner-General, the 62-year-old Swiss national condemned the fact that "more than 390" of the agency's staff had been killed since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023.

"Many others have sustained life-changing injuries or have been arbitrarily detained and tortured," he said.

Lazzarini said an investigation was needed not just into the killing of UNRWA employees but also of other UN staff, stressing: "There have been other UN colleagues who have been also killed."

"And we have to look also at the extraordinary, large-scale destruction of the agency, of UN premises in Gaza," he added.