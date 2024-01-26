International Court of Justice issues provisional measures against Israel in historic genocide case

The Hague, Netherlands - The International Court of Justice on Friday ruled that Israel has a case to answer in the genocide proceedings brought by South Africa, and issued provisional measures to protect Palestinian lives in Gaza .

In a devastating legal and reputational blow to Israel, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, president of the ICJ, read out the historic ruling in which at least some of Israel's actions in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack were found to plausibly fall within the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The court sided with South Africa on nearly all counts, refusing to toss out the case on procedural or jurisdictional grounds, and determining that Palestinians – as "a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group" – are currently at risk of irreparable harm in Gaza due to Israel's assault and the conditions it creates.

The provisional measures indicated by the ICJ include ordering Israel to "take all measures within its power to prevent" genocidal acts that fall under the scope of the Genocide Convention, as well as punish any incitement to genocide.

This does not, however, amount to implementation of a full ceasefire in Gaza.