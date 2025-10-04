UN human rights chief responds to Trump's plan to end Israel's war on Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - UN rights chief Volker Turk on Saturday said President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan was a "vital opportunity" to stop bloodshed in the Palestinian territory "once and for all."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has said he hopes Donald Trump's Gaza plan will "pave the way for a permanent cessation of hostilities." © Collage: Eyad BABA / AFP & Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Trump has called on Israel to stop the fighting in the Gaza Strip as Hamas said it was ready to release all hostages and start talks surrounding the plan to end Israel's nearly two-year war on the Palestinian people.

Turk hopes the momentum from the US president's peace plan will "pave the way for a permanent cessation of hostilities, followed by recovery and reconstruction," his office said on X as it urged a resolution "in line with international human rights and humanitarian laws, and the much needed two-state solution."

He called the plan a "vital opportunity for all parties and influential states to pursue in good faith and stop – once and for all – the carnage and the suffering in Gaza, to flood the strip with humanitarian aid, and to ensure the release of the hostages and numerous detained Palestinians."

The proposal details the disarmament of Hamas and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

The World Health Organization also welcomed the plan, particularly the prospect of reconstructing hospitals.

"The best medicine is peace," the UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X on Saturday.

Hamas has indicated its readiness to release all hostages and enter talks to negotiate peace after almost two years of war.