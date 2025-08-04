Gaza's deadly water shortages compound dire hunger and displacement crises

Gaza - Atop air strikes, displacement, and hunger, an unprecedented water crisis is unfolding across Gaza , heaping further misery on the Palestinian territory's besieged residents.

Palestinians transport gallons of clean water from a distribution point in Gaza City on August 1, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

Gaza was already suffering a water crisis before nearly 22 months of Israeli assault damaged more than 80% of the territory's water infrastructure.

"Sometimes, I feel like my body is drying from the inside, thirst is stealing all my energy and that of my children," Um Nidal Abu Nahl, a mother of four living in Gaza City, told AFP.

Water trucks sometimes reach residents and NGOs install taps in camps for a lucky few, but it is far from sufficient.

Israel connected some water mains in north Gaza to the Israeli water company Mekorot, after cutting off supplies early in its siege, but residents told AFP water still wasn't flowing.

Local authorities said this was due to war damage to Gaza's water distribution network, with many mains pipes destroyed.

Gaza City spokesperson Assem al-Nabih told AFP that the municipality's part of the network supplied by Mekorot had not functioned in nearly two weeks.

Wells that supplied some needs before October 2023 have also been damaged, with some contaminated by sewage which goes untreated because of the conflict.

Many wells in Gaza are simply not accessible, because they are inside active combat zones, too close to Israeli military installations, or in areas subject to evacuation orders.

At any rate, wells usually run on electric pumps, and energy has been scarce since Israel turned off Gaza's power.

Generators could power the pumps, but hospitals are prioritized for the limited fuel deliveries.

Gaza's desalination plants are also down, save for a single site reopened last week after Israel restored its electricity supply.