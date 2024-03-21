Pentagon tells Israel to reconsider Rafah invasion after warnings of "catastrophic" effects

Washington DC - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has called on his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to consider alternatives to an all-out assault on the city of Rafah in the south of Gaza.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (l.) has urged Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reconsider the planned ground invasion of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

The Defense Department said in a statement that Austin had told Gallant in a phone call on Wednesday that Israel needed to consider options other than a major ground operation in Rafah.



Austin also reportedly reiterated the urgent need to do more to protect the civilian population, to ensure the safety of US military personnel establishing a temporary port on the Gaza coast, and to expand the transport of aid by land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear on Wednesday that the preparations for such an offensive would still take some time. However, he remains adamant in his plans to assault the city where more than a million refugees have taken shelter.

A leaked US diplomatic cable from early March acknowledged such an operation would have "catastrophic consequences."