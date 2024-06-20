White House fires back after Netanyahu's criticism of US weapons shipments

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism this week over US weapons deliveries to his country is "vexing," the White House said on Thursday.

"Those comments were deeply disappointing and certainly vexing to us, given the amount of support that we have and will continue to provide," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.



In a video statement, Netanyahu said that while he appreciated America's support during the Gaza war, "it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

The US, however, has said that there is only one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs that is under review because of concerns about their use in densely populated areas.

Kirby separately said that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday.

Washington is Israel's main military backer, but the White House has voiced frustration over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza where Israel has conducted more than eight months of operations against Hamas.