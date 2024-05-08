US considers further halts on weapons to Israel amid concerns over Rafah invasion

The US said it was considering potential further holds on weapons to Israel after halting shipments of powerful bombs out of concerns over a Rafah invasion.

Washington DC - The United States said Wednesday it was considering potential further holds on weapons to Israel after it halted shipments of powerful bombs out of concern about plans for a Rafah invasion.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from a border position in southern Israel toward the Gaza Strip on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the Hamas movement.  © JACK GUEZ / AFP

Speaking to a congressional committee, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the freeze last week on 1,800 2,000-lb bombs and 1,700 500-lb bombs.

He noted that the US government has "paused one shipment of high-payload munitions" for Israel but has not "made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment," Austin said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States had "very serious concerns" about Israel's stated plans to go into Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians have taken shelter during the war.

"So we have paused one shipment of near-term assistance, and we are reviewing others," Miller said.

State Department confirms "long-term commitment" to Israel's security

US President Joe Biden (l.) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.) in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023.  © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Miller added that the United States still had a "long-term commitment" to Israel's security and pointed to US assistance last month in shooting down drones fired from Iran.

"People should be absolutely clear that we are committed to Israel's security," he said.

But in Rafah, Miller said, "there are so many people crammed into such a small area."

He said that the United States was looking "at the way Israel has conducted its operations in the past and what the impact on civilian population has been."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to go into Rafah as part of the campaign to eliminate Hamas after the militants' attack inside Israel on October 7.

