Joke of the Day for February 20, 2025: An awesome animal joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here to give you the giggles. Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call an exploding monkey?
Answer: A baboom!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dmitriy Zub