Joke of the Night for February 27, 2026: Animal hilarity!

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one to help you jump into the weekend.

Joke of the Day

What did the baby kangaroo say to the mama kangaroo?

"Hey! Don't leap me hanging."

Joke of the Night for February 27, 2026: Animal hilarity!
Joke of the Night for February 27, 2026: Animal hilarity!  © Unsplash/Ethan Brooke

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 27, 2026: A February funny Joke of the Day for February 27, 2026: A February funny
Joke of the Day for February 26, 2026: A music-filled funny! Joke of the Day for February 26, 2026: A music-filled funny!
Joke of the Night for February 25, 2026: A funny to grab on to! Joke of the Night for February 25, 2026: A funny to grab on to!
Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny Joke of the Day for February 25, 2026: A Hump Day funny
Joke of the Night for February 24, 2026: A funny that packs a punch Joke of the Night for February 24, 2026: A funny that packs a punch
Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for February 24, 2026: A sunny silly to make you smile
Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny
Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Ethan Brooke

More on Joke of the Day: