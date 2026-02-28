Joke of the Night for February 28, 2026: Cat jokes for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics for Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around.
Joke of the Day
What did the kitten use to write on?
A scratch pad.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Wang Sheeran