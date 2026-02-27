Joke of the Day for February 27, 2026: A February funny
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the end of the month. Here's one to make you smile as we head into the weekend!
Joke of the Day
What do you say on the last day of the second month?
February is ending, but that’s okay. We'll March on.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Glen Carrie