Joke of the Day for February 27, 2026: A February funny

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the end of the month. Here's one to make you smile as we head into the weekend!

Joke of the Day

What do you say on the last day of the second month?

February is ending, but that’s okay. We'll March on.

