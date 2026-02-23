Joke of the Night for February 23, 2026: A dog funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with one that's doggone funny. Here's a silly to make you wag your tail with laughs!
Joke of the Day
Why did the ducks keep attacking the dog at the duck pond?
It was a pure bread dog.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jamie Street