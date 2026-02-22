Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a seasonal chilly silly. Here's one to warm you up with lots of laughs tonight.

Joke of the Day

Did you hear about the hat who had a crush on a mitten?

It was glove at first sight.

Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly
Joke of the Night for February 22, 2026: A winter silly  © Unsplash/Harris Vo

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny! Joke of the Day for February 22, 2026: A blizzard of funny!
Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny Joke of the Night for February 19, 2026: A flying funny
Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity Joke of the Day for February 19, 2026: Some animal hilarity
Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one
Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile
Joke of the Night for February 17, 2026: A funny to celebrate Chinese New Year Joke of the Night for February 17, 2026: A funny to celebrate Chinese New Year
Joke of the Day for February 17, 2026: A yummy silly Joke of the Day for February 17, 2026: A yummy silly
Joke of the Night for February 16, 2026: A silly for President's Day Joke of the Night for February 16, 2026: A silly for President's Day

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Harris Vo

More on Joke of the Day: