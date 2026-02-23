Joke of the Day for February 23, 2026: A chilly silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a wintery funny to kick off your week! Here's a chilly silly to warm you up.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a snowman's dog?
A slushpuppy.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Vladimir Haltakov