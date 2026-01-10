Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some Caturday hilarity. Here's a cat funny that's just kitten around!
Joke of the Day
Why is it tough to watch TV with cats?
They keep pawsing the show.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Daniel Murad