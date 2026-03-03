Joke of the Night for March 3, 2026: Some starry silly
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a starry silly! Here's one to end your night with a sky-wide smile.
Why don’t astronomers like Orion's Belt?
It's a big waist of space.
