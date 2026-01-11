Joke of the Day for January 11, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckler

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived for some Sunday Funday. Here's one to make you smile with a full house of funny.

Joke of the Day

What kind of sea creature is always gambling?

A card shark.

Joke of the Day for January 11, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckler.
Joke of the Day for January 11, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckler.  © Unsplash/aceofnet

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 10, 2026: A Caturday cat funny Joke of the Night for January 10, 2026: A Caturday cat funny
Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny
Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity! Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity!
Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile
Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 7, 2026: A funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for January 7, 2026: A funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for January 7, 2026: A funny that's horsing around Joke of the Day for January 7, 2026: A funny that's horsing around

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/aceofnet

More on Joke of the Day: