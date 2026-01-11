Joke of the Day for January 11, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckler
Your Joke of the Day has arrived for some Sunday Funday. Here's one to make you smile with a full house of funny.
What kind of sea creature is always gambling?
A card shark.
Cover photo: Unsplash/aceofnet