Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026: Kickstart your week with fun.

Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to kickstart your week with some laughs! Here's one to make you smile this Monday.
How do trees contact each other?
On the tel-leaf-phone.
