Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026: Kickstart your week with fun.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to kickstart your week with some laughs! Here's one to make you smile this Monday.

How do trees contact each other?

Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile

Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny

Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

