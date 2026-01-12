Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026: Kickstart your week with fun

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to kickstart your week with some laughs! Here's one to make you smile this Monday.

Joke of the Day

How do trees contact each other?

On the tel-leaf-phone.

Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026: Kickstart your week with fun.
Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026: Kickstart your week with fun.  © Unsplash/Jan Huber

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs
Joke of the Day for January 11, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckler Joke of the Day for January 11, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckler
Joke of the Night for January 10, 2026: A Caturday cat funny Joke of the Night for January 10, 2026: A Caturday cat funny
Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny
Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity! Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity!
Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile
Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jan Huber

More on Joke of the Day: