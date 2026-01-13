Joke of the Day for January 13, 2026: A yummy funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a yummy funny! Here's a healthy dose of laughs to lift your spirits.
Joke of the Day
What did the broccoli say to the salad?
"Lettuce be friends!"
