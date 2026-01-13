Joke of the Day for January 13, 2026: A yummy funny.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a yummy funny! Here's a healthy dose of laughs to lift your spirits.

What did the broccoli say to the salad?

Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny

Joke of the Day for January 10, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs

Joke of the Day for January 12, 2026: Kickstart your week with fun

Joke of the Night for January 12, 2026: A healthy dose of funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

