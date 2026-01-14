Joke of the Day for January 14, 2026: Some yum in your fun
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to put some yum in your fun! Here's a punny spread to make you smile today.
Joke of the Day
How do you keep a bagel from getting away?
Put lox on it.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nancy Ingersoll