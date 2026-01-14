Joke of the Day for January 14, 2026: Some yum in your fun

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to put some yum in your fun! Here's a punny spread to make you smile today.

Joke of the Day

How do you keep a bagel from getting away?

Put lox on it.

