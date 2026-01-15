Joke of the Day for January 15, 2026: Sailing in with some silly
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a pirate punny! Here's one that's sailing in with some silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why are pirates such good singers?
They always hit the high Cs.
