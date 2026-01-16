Joke of the Day for January 16, 2026: A Friday funny!

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a Friday funny! Here's a dino-mite one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a dinosaur with an extensive vocabulary?

A thesaurus.

© Unsplash/Tyler Mower

Check out more jokes here:

Cover photo: Unsplash/Tyler Mower

