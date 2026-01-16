Joke of the Day for January 16, 2026: A Friday funny!
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a Friday funny! Here's a dino-mite one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a dinosaur with an extensive vocabulary?
A thesaurus.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tyler Mower