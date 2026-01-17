Joke of the Day for January 17, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Your Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

Joke of the Day

Why do you have to watch out when it’s raining cats and dogs?

You might step in a poodle.

