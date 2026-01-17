Joke of the Day for January 17, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday
Your Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
Why do you have to watch out when it’s raining cats and dogs?
You might step in a poodle.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/noelle