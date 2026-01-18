Joke of the Day for January 18, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny

Your Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's one to help you party with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

What do you get when a sheep throws a party?

A baaa-sh.

