Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity!

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal hilarity. Here's a baa-baa-brilliant one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

What cars do sheep drive?

Lamb-orghinis.

Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity!
Joke of the Day for January 9, 2026: Animal hilarity!  © Unsplash/Siegfried Poepperl

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile
Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 8, 2026: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 7, 2026: A funny to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for January 7, 2026: A funny to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for January 7, 2026: A funny that's horsing around Joke of the Day for January 7, 2026: A funny that's horsing around
Joke of the Night for January 6, 2026: A fishy funny for ya! Joke of the Night for January 6, 2026: A fishy funny for ya!
Joke of the Day for January 6, 2026: A fishy funny Joke of the Day for January 6, 2026: A fishy funny
Joke of the Night for January 5, 2026: A silly to make you scream Joke of the Night for January 5, 2026: A silly to make you scream
Joke of the Day for January 5, 2026: New year, new funny! Joke of the Day for January 5, 2026: New year, new funny!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Siegfried Poepperl

More on Joke of the Day: