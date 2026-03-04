Joke of the Day for March 4, 2026: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some funny. Here's a playful one to make you smile and share with friends!
Joke of the Day
Why is it hard to start a game of hide-and-seek?
Good players are hard to find.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dagmar Klauzová