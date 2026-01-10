Joke of the Night for January 10, 2026: A Caturday cat funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile this Caturday. Here's one that's bringing in the furry funny.
Joke of the Day
Why shouldn’t you buy online from a cat?
It could be a purramid scheme.
Check out more jokes here:
Cover photo: Unsplash/Rafaëlla Waasdorp