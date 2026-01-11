Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile this Sunday Funday. Here's one that's cleaning up with laughs.

All it was doing was collecting dust.

Why did the man sell his vacuum?

