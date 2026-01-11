Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile this Sunday Funday. Here's one that's cleaning up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why did the man sell his vacuum?
All it was doing was collecting dust.
