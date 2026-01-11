Joke of the Night for January 11, 2026: One that's cleaning up with laughs

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile this Sunday Funday. Here's one that's cleaning up with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Why did the man sell his vacuum?

All it was doing was collecting dust.

