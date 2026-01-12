Joke of the Night for January 12, 2026: A healthy dose of funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a healthy dose of funny. Here's one serving up sides of laughs!
Joke of the Day
Where do vegetables go for drinks?
The salad bar.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dan Gold