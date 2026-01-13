Joke of the Night for January 13, 2026: A wild funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a wild funny. Here's one serving up some animal antics.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a wild animal that uses bad language?
A swearwolf.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nick Romanov