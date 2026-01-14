Joke of the Night for January 14, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your socks off
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a knock-knock joke. Here's a chuckler to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock!
Who's there?
Figs.
Figs who?
Figs the doorbell, it's not working!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/the blowup