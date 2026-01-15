Joke of the Night for January 15, 2026: A hiss-terical sss-ily!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a hiss-terical sss-ily! Here's one slithering in to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Day
What's the musical part of a snake?
The scales.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Zdeněk Macháček