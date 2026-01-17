Joke of the Night for January 17, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a hiss-terical funny for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why don't cats make good singers?
Their pitch is just clawful.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nobiur Rahman