Joke of the Night for January 8, 2026: One to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile. Here's one to keep you warm and toasty with laughs!
Joke of the Day
Why was the computer chilly?
It too many windows open.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andras Vas