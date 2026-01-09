Joke of the Night for January 9, 2026: One to make you roll the dice on funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to make you all in on smiles. Here's one to roll the dice on the laughs!
Joke of the Day
What does a gambler call heaven?
Pair-a-dice.
